Governor Justice Calls Special Legislative Session For Monday to Ensure Creation of More Jobs For West Virginians

Saturday, Governor Jim Justice has amended the call for Monday's special session of the West Virginia Legislature to include three additional pieces of legislation.



On Monday the agenda now includes a bill allowing certain tax information to be shared with designated employees of the Commissioner of Highways, a bill implementing special hiring procedures for personnel positions in the Division of Highways, the Tax Commissioner's office, and a bill amending the West Virginia Jobs Act.



Governor, Jim Justice said, “As I traveled across the state of West Virginia over the last few months talking with fellow Mountaineers about our Road Bond, the number one question I was asked was how do we know that West Virginians will really get the jobs? Today I have placed on the agenda for our legislators during next week’s special session a bill that requires contractors to hire West Virginia workers. In addition, I have asked our Senators and Delegates to pass a bill that will allow our Department of Highways to have access to delinquent tax records and other information, like unpaid fines, violations, etc. that would disqualify a company from bidding on these contracts."



"I have also asked our legislature to pass bills that will allow the Department of Highways to streamline their hiring process by reducing the bureaucratic red tape. This bill will immediately allow the Division of Highways to fill some 500 jobs," said Justice.



Justice also said, "In an effort to enforce the hiring of West Virginians and making sure that all our contracts are following the rules and are in compliance with all regulations, I am seeking legislation to allow our tax enforcement division to use the same streamlined rules for hiring, as the Division of Highways. It is time that we start allowing the people of West Virginia to win and bring prosperity to their families."



On Thursday, Governor Justice detailed two other bills that he is seeking passage on, a bill increasing the amount of credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for qualified historic rehabilitation expenditures, and a bill exempting military retirement from state personal income tax.