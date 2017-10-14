William J. Powell Sworn in as United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

Wheeling welcomes William J. Powell, as new United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.

He was nominated by President Donald Trump on August 3, 2017 and the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination on October 3, 2017.

"I am honored and humbled to be named as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. I’m excited to start working with the very fine staff and attorneys in the district on the very important work that needs to get done,” said Powell.

Powell was born in Manhasset, and he is a Martinsburg native. He served as Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Jefferson County, held position as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, and he was a member of Jackson Kelly, PLLC Attorney's Office.

In 1982 Powell received his B.A. from Salem College and his J.D. in 1985 from the West Virginia University College of Law.

He is past member of the Board of Governors for the West Virginia State Bar, and a former President of the West Virginia Bar Association.

Powell has been active in many professional, and community organizations.

He has three boys, and has been married to wife, Sharon, for 31 years.