Man Gets 10 to 20 Years in Fatal Head-On Crash During Chase

A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in a fatal head-on crash that Pennsylvania authorities said occurred as he was fleeing from police at high speed.

Christopher Kemp (28), pleaded guilty earlier to third-degree murder.

According to The Herald-Standard he said nothing before he was sentenced Friday.

State police reported they tried to pull Kemp over for driving with a suspended license in October 2015 but he took off, driving in Wharton Township at speeds of 100 to 115 mph before the crash that killed Erik Yannitelli(22).

Fayette County Judge Steve Leskinen called it "senseless," saying if Kemp had pulled over, he would have faced nothing more than house arrest.

Kemp also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, reckless endangering, and other counts.

