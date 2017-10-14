Annual Walk Brings in Thousands of Dollars for Alzheimer's Association

Carrying flowers of purple, orange, yellow, and blue, more than 350 people raised funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association by participating in the 2017 Wheeling Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Some walk for loved ones lost to the disease, others walk for those currently battling it.

There are children, adults, parents, friends, and caregivers.

"This is what we do every day. This is what our passion is. Our passion is to take care of our residents and to give them a great quality of life, so that is why we're here today," said Dawn Bourke, representing her team from the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus.

Each colored flower represents someone different.

Yellow represents caregivers of Alzheimer's patients. Purple represents those lost to the disease. Orange represents those who have not been personally affected but support the cause. Blue represents those currently living with Alzheimer's.

The thousands of dollars raised from Saturday's walk will be used to support Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, for research, and for awareness campaigns.

Organizers say bringing attention to Alzheimer's is crucial.

"Awareness is very important because we need to solicit funds to support research to find a cure for dementia and Alzheimer's. It would be fantastic to add another color to our garden of flowers. Maybe one day we'll be able to add a white flower to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease," said Alishah Hardway, Chair of the Northern Panhandle Walk Committee.

This year's fundraising goal is $42,000 dollars.

With $30,000 raised online before additional donations were collected at the walk itself, organizers say they are confident they will meet their goal.