South Wheeling Playground Receives Colorful Upgrade

The 36th Street playground in South Wheeling is now a little brighter thanks to the work of some volunteers from Wheeling Jesuit University.

Saturday is Global Physical Therapy Day of Service, so some physical therapy students volunteered their morning to help paint new activities on the concrete.

The project was funded by the Community Foundation and with donations from Lowe's, and they are hoping to expand into other neighborhood playgrounds as well.

"All the different games just make them want to come out and play more. We're trying to get everybody more active," said Meghan Horan, a Wheeling Jesuit University student.

"I think it also keeps them curious, because if you come out here and see all the stuff, it's kind of like, 'What's this game? I've never seen that one before.' I didn't know there were so many variations of hop scotch, but there are. I think the kids are going to love it," said student Casey McCall.

"We have an ample amount of paint. Also, these stencils can be reused, so hopefully this initiates more community involvement and they see this and hopefully want this in their neighborhood playground as well," said Jesse Mestrovic, Director of Parks and Strategic Planning for the City of Wheeling.

Donations from Lowe's included all of the paint and painting supplies and new wood for the border of the playground.

Some neighborhood kids even came out to lend a helping hand.