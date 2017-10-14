West Virginia Attorney General Applauds President

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is applauding President Trump's decision yesterday to halt Obamacare subsidy payments to insurers.
The decision reinforces the Attorney General's argument that cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies were unlawful as the action spent public monies not approved by Congress.
His statement reads in part: "I applaud President Trump's decision to end these unlawful payments...his decision is consistent with the rule of law.
President Trump accurately recognizes that he cannot spend money without Congressional approval."
WTRF
