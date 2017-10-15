Man Charged With Homicide in 28 Year Old Fatal Shooting

McKeesport police have charged a man with homicide in the fatal shooting of a man they say he argued with.
Authorities say police responding to a 911 call found a 28 year old man with multiple gunshot wounds at a house Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minutes later, police were sent to a local hospital to see a second man, Damien Ashley (28), also with gunshot wounds.
Ashley was flown to a trauma center, where he's listed in stable condition.
An investigation by Allegheny County detectives determined Ashley and the victim became involved in a dispute.
They say Ashley fled after shooting the victim and also being shot.
He's charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms offenses.
It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.