Man Charged With Homicide in 28 Year Old Fatal Shooting

 McKeesport police have charged a man with homicide in the fatal shooting of a man they say he argued with.

Authorities say police responding to a 911 call found a 28 year old man with multiple gunshot wounds at a house Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police were sent to a local hospital to see a second man, Damien Ashley (28), also with gunshot wounds.

Ashley was flown to a trauma center, where he's listed in stable condition.

An investigation by Allegheny County detectives determined Ashley and the victim became involved in a dispute.

They say Ashley fled after shooting the victim and also being shot.

He's charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms offenses.

It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

