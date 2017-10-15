Fatal House Fire in Ohio Kills Two Girls

According to Officials, two sisters hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Akron have died.

The girls have been identified as Jada Snowden (12), and Kymera Cody (5).

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says the girls died Saturday at Akron Children's Hospital after the fire late Thursday night in west Akron.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing what sounded like an explosion.

Firefighters found the girls inside the home, which had no working smoke detectors.

Jada was a seventh-grader and Kymera a kindergartner.

