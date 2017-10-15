Olympian Simone Biles to Speak at Ohio Boys & Girls Club - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Olympian Simone Biles to Speak at Ohio Boys & Girls Club

Posted: Updated:

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will visit Ohio next month for a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser.

Biles is scheduled to speak at the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty's annual "Steak and Burger" fundraiser November 9th.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help pay for club operations.

Biles, a Boys & Girls Club alumna, became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after winning five medals, including four golds and a bronze.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.