Olympian Simone Biles to Speak at Ohio Boys & Girls Club

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will visit Ohio next month for a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser.

Biles is scheduled to speak at the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty's annual "Steak and Burger" fundraiser November 9th.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help pay for club operations.

Biles, a Boys & Girls Club alumna, became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after winning five medals, including four golds and a bronze.

