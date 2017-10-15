Ohio Soccer Fields in Use After City Caps Contaminated Soil

Youth soccer fields at a Columbus park are once again in use after the city spent more than $2 million to place a cap over soil contaminated with arsenic and other toxins.

The Columbus Dispatch reports teams from the Kids Inner-City Developmental Soccer league returned to the park in September for the first time since 2013.

The newspaper reported then that play on the contaminated fields continued despite a 2012 report about contamination.

The city has since spent $2.3 million to cap the contamination with two and a half feet of soil and a grass covering.

A fertilizer manufacturer that closed in 1970 is suspected of having contaminated the park and neighborhood.

Testing in 2014 found high levels of arsenic and other toxins at eight nearby homes.

