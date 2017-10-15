Bethany College Hosts Intercollegiate Horse Show

Bethany College is known for its equestrian program. On Sunday, the equestrian team got to show off its skills at its own horse show.

The Bethany College IHSA Horse Show features 28 horses and brings in equestrian teams from 15 regional colleges and universities.

There are about ten horse shows through the region throughout the year, and the Bethany College students were excited to host this show at Oglebay Stables.

The competitors will eventually participate in a regional competition, with hopes of making it to zones and then to nationals.

The equestrian program at Bethany College is unique in the area. The college offers equestrian studies as well as an equestrian team.

It is not just a fun hobby. The team members work hard for their successes, and they learn along the way.

"I think that it teaches you to communicate better because you have to communicate with a horse that doesn't speak English. You have to learn how to use body language and kind of control your emotions in the saddle. I think that it teaches you hard work and dedication because you have to be out here instead of partying on weekends with your friends like most college kids do," said Bethany College Equine Barn Manager Amanda Morki.

Riders are judged in both Jumping and Flat Classes.

Those who place receive a ribbon, small prize, and are another step closer to that national blue ribbon.