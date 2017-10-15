Pumpkin Patch Benefits Multiple Charities

If you have driven past the First Christian Church on National Road in Wheeling, chances are you have noticed their large pumpkin patch.

What you may not know is that the pumpkin patch actually benefits multiple charities.

The church orders the pumpkins on consignment from a ministry in New Mexico that hires unemployed Native Americans to grow them.

70% of each pumpkin sale is sent back to that organization in New Mexico, and the remaining proceeds are donated to three local charities: Faith Action Caregivers, Wheeling Health Right, and the Wheeling Soup Kitchen.

"What made us pick those charities is that those are charities that members of our congregation are very active in. Those are also charities that are very active in our community in general. It's important to us to celebrate and to support our Wheeling community as a whole," said lay leader Alishah Hardway.

The pumpkin patch has become a local tradition.

The church even added a photo booth so you can take a family photo or selfie with a scarecrow.

The patch is open Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m..