Black Diamond Wrestling Holds Benefit for Flood Victims

In a unique way to raise money for charity, Black Diamond Wrestling held a benefit show on Sunday afternoon for flood victims in Benwood and McMechen at the old Union Junior High.

Some of the performers included John Marshall Assistant Football Coach Adam Parsons Remy LaVey, Ethan Wright, and the 500 pound JT Hogg.

Rikk Diamond has been doing these shows for 15 years in the Valley, as well as fundraisers, benefits, festivals and fairs.

According to one wrestler Diamond likes to bring communities together, especially during tough times.