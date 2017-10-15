"Bellaire Boo Bash" Set for Saturday, October 21

The second "Bellaire Boo Bash" is set for next weekend.

The event was started by 13-year-old Collin Uchbar and his family.

They have partnered with the Bellaire Kroger and with the help of dozens of sponsors, provide a safe place to Trick-or-Treat.

There are also games, activities like face-painting, a hay ride, and much more.

Children 12 and under from all across the Ohio Valley are invited to come.

They're working hard to make this year even better than last year.

"So, last year I had $100 in spending cash from cutting grass and there was not really anything to do for the kids, so I just decided to start up something," Collin said.

His mom, Chrystal, said it's a lot of work, but she is so proud of her son. "He used his own money to get it started. It turned into something we didn't expect, so we decided to make it a yearly event."

The Boo Bash will be held in the Bellaire Kroger Parking Lot on Saturday, October 21st at 6:00 P-M.

You do not need a ticket to enter.

If you'd like to make a donation or become a sponsor, just send a message to Boo Bash on Facebook.