West Virginia Legislature to Convene in Special Session Monday M - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

West Virginia Legislature to Convene in Special Session Monday Morning

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, W.Va -

The West Virginia Legislature will convene in a special session on Monday to address legislation. 

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued the proclamation on Thursday. 

Included in the special call is a bill that would exempt military retirement from state personal income tax.

According to the chief of staff for the Justice Administration Mike Hall, we could also see additional legislation that addresses Department of transportation hiring policies.  

We'll have more on Governor Justice's special session tomorrow on 7News. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.