West Virginia Legislature to Convene in Special Session Monday Morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va -
The West Virginia Legislature will convene in a special session on Monday to address legislation.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued the proclamation on Thursday.
Included in the special call is a bill that would exempt military retirement from state personal income tax.
According to the chief of staff for the Justice Administration Mike Hall, we could also see additional legislation that addresses Department of transportation hiring policies.
We'll have more on Governor Justice's special session tomorrow on 7News.