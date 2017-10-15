Wheeling Police Investigating Attempted Robbery in Warwood

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that happened late Sunday evening at the Smith Oil Gas Station, at 1805 Warwood Avenue.

According to officers, an employee inside the business called 911 around 8:40 p.m. and said a light-skinned black male walked into the business and attempted to rob him.

Officers said a physical fight took place between the suspect and an employee inside the business.

Shortly after, the suspect ran from the scene in the alley behind Smith Oil.

Nothing was taken from the business and it is unclear if a weapon was used.

Police are looking for a bi-racial man, between 6'0" and 6'2" with a thin build. He is reportedly in his mid 20's, and has tattoos. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

