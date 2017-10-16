Police Continue Investigation After Tires Slashed on Veteran's Vehicles

UPDATED 4:14 p.m.:

Bellaire officials are investigating after receiving several reports of vehicles with slashed tires in the area.

According to police chief Mike Kovalyk, nine vehicles were reported to have their tires slashed.

Of the nine vehicles, five were parked in the village lot, one was parked at the Carnes Senior Center, one was parked at a bank parking lot, and two were parked elsewhere in the village.

Kovalyk says that three of those vehicles in the village lot were veterans' vans, used to transport local vets to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. They were able to take a few of the veterans in another vehicle this morning, but others had to cancel their appointments.

"The veteran's vehicles that were disabled by the tires getting slashed, this organization provides a vital service to the veterans, seeing that they're taken to their medical appointments," said Kovalyk.

The vans were discovered at 5 a.m. by the driver.

Surveillance video of the scene shows an adult male on a bicycle at approximately 2:51 a.m. Officials say the video showed the man on a small bicycle slashing the vehicles' tires and then pedaling away.

Cindy Maupin, Executive Director of Belmont County Veterans Services, says that because the vans were owned by the VA, the suspect could be charged with a federal crime.

If you have any information, please call 9-1-1 or Bellaire Police at (304) 676-3322.

ORIGINAL:

Bellaire officials are investigating after receiving several reports of vehicles with their tires slashed.

According to police chief Mike Kovalyk, seven to 10 vehicles reportedly had their tires slashed in the village-owned parking lot behind Denny's Blue Angel, the Veteran's office, and other businesses.

If you have any information, please call the Bellaire Police Department.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.