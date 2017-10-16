Police Investigate After Several Reports of Slashed Tires

UPDATE:

Bellaire officials are investigating after receiving several reports of vehicles with slashed tires in the area.

According to police chief Mike Kovalyk, nine vehicles were reported to have their tires slashed.

Of the nine vehicles, five were parked in the village lot, one was parked at the Carnes Senior Center, one was parked at a bank parking lot, and two were parked elsewhere in the village.

Kovalyk says that three of those vehicles in the village lot were veterans' vans, used to transport local vets to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. They were able to take a few of the veterans in another vehicle this morning, but others had to cancel their appointments.

Surveillance video of the scene shows an adult male on a bicycle.

If you have any information, please call 9-1-1.

ORIGINAL:

Bellaire officials are investigating after receiving several reports of vehicles with their tires slashed.

According to police chief Mike Kovalyk, seven to 10 vehicles reportedly had their tires slashed in the village-owned parking lot behind Denny's Blue Angel, the Veteran's office, and other businesses.

If you have any information, please call the Bellaire Police Department.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.