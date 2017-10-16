Local Museum Spooks Visitors With Haunted History

The Ohio Valley has a rich history, and tucked inside the Sanford Center in Moundsville, you can take a different look at the Ohio Valley's more haunted past.

Owner and executive curator Stephen Hummel says he's always had an interest in ghost stories and the history of the Ohio Valley, so he started collecting allegedly haunted local items.

That collection now makes up the Archives of the Afterlife, a paranormal museum and research center.

For $3 a person, or $2 a couple, Hummel says that you can take a trip through history and the supernatural.

Some of his more spooky attractions include the haunted dolls, the original cap and electric chair at the Moundsville Penitentiary, and a portrait of a Wheeling woman named Annie.

"It's interesting, it's entertaining, and it's affordable. You're not going to get raked over the coals with the price," said Hummel.

To get in the Halloween spirit, mark your calendars for October 28th at the Sanford Center for the Paranormal Halloween Bash.

Tickets are $5 at the door. The event will feature Halloween stories, guest speakers, food, music by Matt Van Fossen, and tours of the museum.