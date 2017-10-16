Man Builds Two Story 'Star Wars' Vehicle Replica for Halloween - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Builds Two Story 'Star Wars' Vehicle Replica for Halloween

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy CBS Affiliate WOIO Courtesy CBS Affiliate WOIO

PARMA, Ohio (AP) - A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the "Star Wars" movies but isn't a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

He's not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons. Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it's made of wood and took six weeks to create.

This story has been corrected to show Rodriguez spoke to The Chronicle-Telegram, not The Morning Journal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.