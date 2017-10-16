Congressman Bill Johnson Teaches Union Local Students About Leadership Skills

Leadership skills are extremely important for our local youth.

That's why Congressman Bill Johnson is traveling around the 6th District of Ohio to help students build those skills.

Through April, the Congressman will visit high schools, each month, from Youngstown down to Portsmouth.

On Monday, he made his first stop at Union Local High School, where 25 students from all grade levels had the chance to hear from the Congressman's experiences.

Students were also give the chance to ask questions, so they can create their own view of the world.

Congressman Johnson said meeting with students is one of the most exciting things he gets to do.

He believes they'll be the ones to write the next chapter on leadership.

"They're the future of our country. One of these days I'm going to walk out of my office and I'm not coming back. When that happens, it's going to be their generation that has to be ready to take the reins of leadership, but it's not rocket science. It takes a love for people, a heart for our country, and a desire to make a difference," Johnson said.

Johnson recommended students start making a difference in their families, at their schools or church.

The Congressman believes anyone can be a leader. He said all it takes is a love for people, a heart for America and a desire to make a difference.