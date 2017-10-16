Local Musicians To Hold Benefit Concert For Hurricane Victims

As millions watched Hurricane Irma and Harvey devastate areas in Florida and Texas, one Ohio Valley resident decided she has to help.

That's why on Sunday, October 22nd, local artists and musicians will hold a benefit concert at Covenant Community Church.

Admission is free!

Concert Organizer Becki Hendrick said all they're asking is for people to bring their best donations.

She believes it's important to help our fellow Americans.

"We just hope to be able to raise a nice chuck of money to be able to send down to help some hurricane victims," Hendrick said.

Officials said 100% of the donations will go to hurricane relief efforts and to the organization Eight Days of Hope.

The event starts at 6:30pm.

Officials promise it will be a great evening of music.