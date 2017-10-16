Frost Advisory Tonight May Affect Sensitive Plants

Temperatures expect to be in the 30's tonight. Most of us could see the first frost of the season tomorrow morning.

With that frost comes concern for some of your plants. With the above average temperatures we have been experiencing, many of you still have your plants out in the yard. So what should you do to keep them alive?

With a lot of places in the Ohio Valley expected to see temperatures drop down into the middle 30's, some plants can withstand the frost but others, not so much.

Perennials and uncarved pumpkins should be fine to leave outside, but if you would like to prolong them, you can take the extra step to bring them inside. If you also have any fountains that are sensitive to the cold weather, you might want to think about turning them off.

As far as what you should at least cover or bring inside tonight, PJ Lenz, Nicky's Garden Center Owner, says, "Well if you have any summer annuals, I would bring those in or under cover. Any tropicals, you definitely want to bring those inside. As far as your mums and your fall blooming plants, a lot of them can with stand the frost, but if it's going to be a heavy frost or if you want to prolong them a little bit longer, I would cover them, put them on your front porch, or bring them inside."

The frost advisory is only for tonight because temperatures are expected to warm back up starting tomorrow afternoon.