Belmont County School Bus Crashes On First Day of National School Bus Safety Week

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. involving a bus with 17 students on board.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the perpetrator, and wants to get the word out that there's zero tolerance for unsafe driving around school buses.

The school bus was on Route 40 near Morristown.

A Jeep was heading eastbound, while the bus was turning left.

"The school bus failed to yield and struck the Jeep, causing damage to both vehicles," said Trooper Stan Bittenger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One of the students was taken to OVMC for a knee injury.

The patrol determined the bus driver was at fault. The bus driver was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

It's an odd variation on the usual theme of National School Bus Safety Week.

Usually, they urge other drivers to respect the bus.

"We have troopers out following buses," said Lt James Faunda, OSHP post commander. "We also have troopers out riding different buses and looking for violations that occur while buses are stopped to either load or unload children."

"Anytime there is a crash involving a school bus especially with children on board, it definitely hits me at home, being that I'm a father," said Trooper Bittenger.

"We're trying to bring awareness today, and on the first day, there's a traffic crash," noted Lt. Faunda. "So I can only put more emphasis on the fact that you need to be alert when there's a school bus around, and keep your distance and reduce your speed."