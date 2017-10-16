Local Lawmaker Takes a Stand on House Floor

During the special legislative session in Charleston, lawmakers are taking a stand and sharing their thoughts about the epidemic that has plagued our area now for years.

West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty took the floor in Charleston Sunday and delivered these statistics. He said the biggest drug dealers in West Virginia are the major pharmaceutical companies. Delegate Fluharty said those companies have raked in nearly $17 billion in profits in recent years from the 400 million painkillers they've put on our streets.

The delegate also attributes those figures to the 200,000 drug-related deaths across the Mountain State of the last several years, "We need to send a message, we need to make a statement. You want to make a statement, lock up a CEO, not just the addicts," said Delegate Shawn Fluharty.

He also called out the major medical companies by name including McKesson and Corporation, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.