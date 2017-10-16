Healthcare has Some Lawmakers Ready to Bridge Party Lines for a Solution

The war in Washington to repeal and replace Obamacare continues, but even as Congress and the Trump Administration continue their efforts to remake the American health care system, the nation is still at a draw.

That is why Congressman Bill Johnson says it's time for politics to be set aside altogether. While Johnson does agree with what President Trump has been doing, he says it's time for all elected officials to come together and solve this problem as a unit, "The current healthcare law is collapsing every single day. We've got more and more Ohioans that are being left without an insurance carrier, skyrocketing premiums, skyrocketing deductibles. It's a mess and the costs continue to go up, so we've got to solve this problem," said Johnson.

Some officials are already trying this idea, by working to build on the existing law rather than tear-it-all-down.