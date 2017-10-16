Legislators in Ohio Eye Antiquated Child Support System

One in three children in Ohio are involved in the child support program and the system is drastically out of date, and it is not benefiting some children as well as it could be.

It's been 25 years since there have been changes to the way child support is determined and enforced, and lawmakers say that change is long overdue.

In Ohio, over a million children are in the child support program and not all of them are getting the financial support they need, "The way that we calculate child support right now is based on tables and guidelines that were established in 1992, those are based on economic data from 1980-1986," said Amy Roehrenbeck, Executive Director for the Ohio CSEA Association.

"An entire generation has come and gone without seeing any action on these things being updated," said Senator Bill Beagle. He is championing one of two bills.

His bill updates the calculations based on people's income, this would mean the amount of child support for low-income earners would go down but they would be able to afford to pay it. Currently, only 30% do, "Many of us campaign on not kicking issues down the road and we campaign on making the tough choices and this is one of those times where we have to make those difficult choices," Senator Beagle said.

Last general assembly another bill that would have made it quicker and cheaper for families dealing with child support issues nearly made it through the legislative process, all it needed was a vote on the house floor. The bill never got a vote and it simply died, Roehrenbeck was told the bill was not urgent, "It is urgent for us and we think that it is high time for use to make these overdue and necessary changes to modernize our child support program."

One of the bills will potentially be voted on in committee Tuesday, the other has a hearing later this week.