Magnolia Football Player and Parents Speak Out About Abuse Allegations

Controversy continues down in Wetzel County regarding the Magnolia football head coach. It's been two weeks since the last board of education meeting and both sides spoke out tonight saying that they have not forgotten about this.

A couple of parents came to the meeting wanting to clear the air about an Internet rumor that has surfaced. According to WVtailgatecentral.com, the username "soldier14" stated "I have no facts but I am hearing coach has been cleared of all of the allegations" when replying to a thread about Magnolia football. Elizabeth Seckman, a football mother, said, "And that kind of upset a lot of parents, and so I had told them on Friday, we wait and we go back and talk with the board because you do it the right way, and trust the process."

A Magnolia football player was also there to stand up for his coach. Brooks Parsons said, "I'm just here to speak for my coach. He's never been anything but good to me. I'm been around him for 4 years, and he's never been anything but nice. He's always told me any and every wrong come speak to him."

Parsons also told me that him and his team believe these allegations are not true. "All the rest of them are saying you know 'it's all made up.' They don't know where it's coming from. I spoke with the player that people have said he struck, and he said it never happened."

But some parents are still fighting some kind of change, but for the sake of the children. Seckman said, "I wanted them to know that we are still paying attention and that the longer this takes, I think that it's harder on the players."

The board stated that the investigation is still ongoing. Now this all stems from an incident where coach Dave Chapman is accused of being verbally and physically abusive towards his players. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any new details.