Crews Battle Overnight Barn Fire

Multiple crews worked all night battling a barn fire on Dry Ridge.
The call was sent at 11:15 p.m. Monday, and crews worked all night into the early morning.
On scene to control the blazes, Cameron VFD, Limestone VFD, Fork Ridge VFD, Dallas VFD, West Finley VFD, Rich Hill, as well as two departments from Pennsylvania.
No word on the cause of the fire, or any injuries. We'll keep you updated.
WTRF
