Wheeling Police say Zachary Michael Foster is in the Northern Regional Jail, after shots were fired in the 4400 block of McCulloch Street.

Police say it happened at 10:52 Monday night.

Witnesses told police they heard people arguing, and then heard a gunshot.

Shortly afterward, police say they apprehended the 25-year-old Foster.

He's charged with wanton endangerment, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was taken to jail pending arraignment.