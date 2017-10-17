Tuesday is Last Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance

FEMA is reminding Marshall and Wetzel County residents to submit applications for assistance by the end of the day.

If you were affected by the flooding that happened July 28 and 29, Tuesday is the last day to register for FEMA assistance.

To register you can call 1-800-621-3362 or DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also download the FEMA mobile app.

The toll-free number operates until 11:00 p.m.