Two Tractor Trailers Crash On I-70 In Belmont County, Tying Up Traffic For Hours

By D.K. Wright, Digital Journalist
At 8:15 a.m., the sound of the crash could be heard for miles around.

Officials say two tractor-trailers and a car collided on I-70 eastbound, between the Route 9 overpass and the Clark Road overpass.

First responders transported two people with injuries to Wheeling Hospital.

One of the tractor trailers was transporting livestock.

Witnesses said they heard loud screaming, and believed it to be that of injured pigs.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT were both on the scene, shutting down the entire eastbound side of the highway and diverting all traffic to Route 40.

Ironically, a construction project on Route 40 had closed that road down to one lane.

Police say they had to tell the construction workers to stop what they were doing and open the road.

In the meantime, traffic on I-70 eastbound was backed up past the Barkcamp State Park area.

