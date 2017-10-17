7News Sits Down with New U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of W.Va.

On Friday, October 13, William J. Powell was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

Tuesday is only his second full day on the job, but he says he is excited to start working with his staff and tackle some of the District's biggest criminal issues.

Powell is from Martinsburg and has most recently served as the Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

He now represents the entire Northern District of West Virginia and plans to frequently travel.

"People have asked me before, 'Where are you going to sit?' Well, I'm going to sit everywhere. I'm going to spend days here. I'm going to spend days in Martinsburg. I'm going to spend days in Clarksburg. So, it will be a regular routine. What I don't want to do is say I'm going to be in one place because I think that's unfair to the rest of the divisions, and you really are the representative of the entire Northern District. I think it's important to go everywhere," said Powell.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes, and Powell says there are specific issues plaguing the Northern District that he plans to address head on.

"On the criminal side of things, we have a significant drug issue still. We have violence issues or gun issues that we have to deal with on that side of things. There are human trafficking issues. There are a variety of crimes happening in West Virginia regularly that we have to tackle, so those would be the major areas that we're really concentrating on," said Powell.

Powell says his time as Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Jefferson County opened his eyes to the scale of the drug epidemic and the presence of drugs in most criminal offenses.

Powell says he plans to be active and visible in the community.