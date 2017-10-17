Bethany College Baseball Players Spend The Day At School Of Bright Promise

Four years.

That's how long members of the Bethany College baseball team have held "Fall Out With A Bethany Bison" at the School of Bright Promise.

During that time, students have formed a close bond with the ball players.

"When they're here, my friends like to play and it's really fun," said Logan, a student at Bright Promise.

Of course, playing is exactly what they do.

Ball payers connect with the kids by making crafts, playing outside, and eating lunch together.

But players said the friendships they've built is what keeps them coming back.



"I've been here for four years. This is my third year with Logan's classroom and the first time I walked in today, he saw me and came right up to me and hugged me. It gives you a good feeling, but just spending time with these kids all day is what I love most about it," said Jacob Schubert, a senior at Bethany College.

Making the kids smile is what the players enjoy most because spending time with the students puts everything into perspective.



"Sometimes I feel as if I might have it hard, but in reality, no. I've been so blessed to get the opportunities that I have, to play college baseball. So, to watch these kids look at me, it puts everything into perspective, said Kelaen Welch, a senior at Bethany College.

"We worked on their calendar today, we said the day and one of the things they did was put stars up for this date because that's when the "stars" came. You know, as a Division III baseball player, you don't really think of yourself as a star, so it kind of puts everything into perspective and makes you feel good about yourself," Schubert added.



To end the special day, the team helped students to their buses.

Then in the spring, they'll do it all again, when Bright Promise students are honored as special guests at a baseball game.