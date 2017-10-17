Northern Panhandle HOME Consortium Celebrates 20 Years

One local organization is celebrating 20 years of serving new homeowners throughout the Ohio Valley.

Northern Panhandle HOME Consortium took to the Wheeling Park Stone Building Tuesday to commemorate the momentous occasion. In attendance was West Virginia Congressman David McKinley who says being a homeowner is all apart of the "American dream" and this program is a great way to help low-to-moderate income families be apart of that.

One representative with HOME Consortium Council tells us they work a bit harder than people realize.

"You see the quite calm above the water, but the paddling under the water working hard is the part you don't see, and that's what our program is," said representative Wyatt Hoffman.

The organization provides down payment and closing costs assistance to first time home buyers who have low or moderate income.

If you're interested in learning more about the HOME Consortium project contact a local retailer, the City of Wheeling's Economic Community development office or CHANGE incorporated.