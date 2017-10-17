Opioid Crisis Expected to become a "National Emergency"

The Opioid epidemic continues to plague our country, and President Trump says he wants to get working on fixing this issue.

Monday, the President said we can expect a "major announcement" soon involving the drug crisis, and he's expected to claim it as a National Emergency.

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley was asked by Mr. Trump to join a drug task force that has been meeting at the White House for a while now. He says they're ready to implement this as a National Emergency.

"We're developing a plan that is going to work. I'm very please that nationally the president is recognizing West Virginia needs to be a focus," McKinley said. "So, some of the amendments we've been able to work into on this opioid has been to make sure that rural areas are treated the same way as urban centers of Chicago and St. Louis because the problem's affecting us just as much as St. Louis."

The President is expected to make that announcement either later this week or next.