MeToo Taking Social Media By Storm

The power of social media. Women and men all across the country are using #metoo to speak out about sexual harassment and even assault. It only took a hashtag followed by two simple words to spread like wildfire within a couple days.

7News took to Facebook, and women all over the country are sharing their powerful stories.

(Story 1) He then hugged me, and then spun me around and held me there while he groped me... I couldn't even try to escape until he let me go. I screamed then.

(Story 2) One guy kept yelling out of his car towards us, whistling, saying they'd "show us a good time" and that we needed to "relax" because "we're on vacation".

(Story 3) He told me I just needed to relax...Then, his hand went down my back and grabbed my butt. Not a quick grab, but a long one.

Every 98 seconds, another American is sexually assaulted. Plus every 1 in 6 women have faced rape.

Lori Jones, the YWCA Executive Director, said, "We need to stand together. Women who walk down the street get oogled and the whistles and the catcalling and things like that. You know that's unwanted, unwarranted, unasked for."

Megan Palmer says that this campaign puts the spotlight on sexual harassment. "However you use your social media that can really get the word out there that not just an issue with a certain subset of the population. It's something that affects everybody not just people in Hollywood, not just people of a certain socioeconomic group, or a certain ethnic group. It affects everybody."

The Ohio Valley has a 24/7 hotline that helps those of sexual harassment and assault. The Sexual Assault Help Center number is 1-800-884-7242, and the YWCA is also available.

And if you are a victim of any sexual violence, just remember Jones says, "You're not alone."

The women from those stories want people to know that sexual assault leaves victims silenced, but now those voices are being heard with #metoo.