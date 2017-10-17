Drivers Sat In Gridlock For Hours After Belmont County Accident With Two Tractor Trailers

Interstate 70 is now open, after being shut down for seven hours.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after one tractor trailer smashed into the back of another, while they were entering a narrowed section of highway in a construction zone.

In the end, one tractor trailer was teetering on the edge of an overpass.

One had a truckload of injured and screaming pigs.

The highway had to be shut down.

Soon ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol shut down I-70 eastbound, diverting all traffic to Route 40.

But there was also construction on Route 40.

Drivers sat in traffic for hours.

Many people lost hours of their work day.

Others canceled appointments while they were sitting in gridlock.

"I just canceled my dentist appointment, and I may have to cancel my doctor's appointment," said Larry Ross of Barnesville as he was sitting in traffic.

Motorists expressed anger at the driver who apparently caused the crash.

"Oh boy, he ought to be fined heavily, maybe even have his license revoked," said Ron Hughes of Martins Ferry.

One of the first responders said tractor trailer drivers have a responsibility just as all drivers do.

"We understand that we need to share the road with them," said Chad Zambori, acting chief of Cumberland Trail Fire Department, "But they need to understand also that they need to follow the same rules as everybody else."

But he said, considering the magnitude of the accident, we need to put it in perspective.

"Today was really a best case scenario," noted Zambori. "There were some injuries but it could have been much worse for everyone involved."