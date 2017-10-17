Economic Outlook Conference to Address Impacts of Cracker Plant

Over the last two years, we've heard a lot of talk about a multi-billion dollar petrochemical complex that could come to our area, bringing thousands of jobs and a much-needed boost to our local economy. We are still waiting on a final decision on the project.

On Wednesday, experts are coming together to talk exactly how this facility could impact the Ohio Valley on an economic front. They'll discuss where we stand in our national, state, and regional economies and what challenges and opportunities we face.

The 2017 Wheeling Area Economic Outlook Conference will happen between 8:00 a.m. and noon Wednesday at Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, Racetrack and the public is invited to come.

The event is presented by WVU Bureau or Business and Economics Research in conjunction with McKinley Carter Wealth Services, The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Regional Economic Development Partnership.

Space is limited and the doors open at 7:30 a.m., so you’re encouraged to buy your ticket ahead of time by contacting the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-233-2575 or email cdierkes@wheelingchamber.com. Tickets are $40 per person or $50 per person at the door.

The event is certified for 3.5 hours of CPE credits (CLE credit approval is pending).

We'll have everything you need to know from the event, tomorrow on 7News.