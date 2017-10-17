Health Clinic Taking Place at Thomas Auto Center

Thomas Auto Centers in St. Clairsville is teaming up with East Ohio Regional Hospital, and the Belmont County Health Dept. to help keep our community healthy.

On Wednesday the three organizations will host a Flu shot and blood pressure screening clinic between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the dealership on Mall Ring Road near the Ohio Valley Mall.

If you have insurance coverage you're urged to bring your insurance card, if you don't have coverage you'll receive you're a flu shot free of charge, "I think it's a great benefit that they can come out to our dealership and received their flu shots and get their blood pressure screenings done, that's also important, we want you to take care of your heart health," said Owner of Thomas Auto Centers, Robert Thomas.

Flu shots will be provided to anyone over the age of three.