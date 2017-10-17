MeToo Gives Sexual Assault Victims the Opportunity to Speak Out

Stories are now being shared by victims of sexual misconduct and it is all part of a growing social media trend.

#MeToo is a campaign that has gained a ton of steam due to the recent situation in Hollywood revolving around sexual assault accusations aimed at Harvey Weinstein.

It reflects the power of social media. Women and men all across the country are using the metoo hashtag to speak out about sexual harassment and even assault.

These are the stories now coming to light, " He then hugged me, and then spun me around and held me there while he groped me... I couldn't even try to escape until he let me go. I screamed then.", " One guy kept yelling out of his car towards us, whistling, saying they'd "show us a good time" and that we needed to "relax" because "we're on vacation.", and "He told me I just needed to relax...Then, his hand went down my back and grabbed my butt. Not a quick grab, but a long one.".

Every 98 seconds, another American is sexually assaulted and one in six women have faced rape, "We need to stand together. Women who walk down the street get ogled and the whistles and the catcalling and things like that. You know that's unwanted, unwarranted, unasked for," said YWCA Wheeling Executive Director, Lori Jones.

Megan Palmer, Executive Director for Upper OV Sexual Assault Help Center, says this campaign puts a spotlight on sexual harassment, "However you use your social media that can really get the word out there that not just an issue with a certain subset of the population. It's something that affects everybody not just people in Hollywood, not just people of a certain socioeconomic group, or a certain ethnic group. It affects everybody."

In the Ohio Valley, there is a 24-hour hotline to help victims of sexual harassment and assault. The Sexual Assault Help Center number is 1-800-884-7242, and the YWCA is also available.

While the stories are difficult to hear, many women say they're speaking up because they want people to know that sexual assault leaves victims silenced and campaign like this one, allow them to talk about one of their darkest secrets.

