Sewage Projects Bring Rate Increase

If you live in Wheeling, your sewer rates could soon be increasing by more than 15%.

The sewage in Wheeling continues to overflow into the public waterways in many parts of the city. To fix the ongoing issue City Council is expecting a raise in sewage rates of 17% to start. Tuesday night, City Council heard from CT Consultants on the combined sewer overflows.

They presented council with Phase III of the Wastewater System Improvements which will cost an estimated $28 million. City Manager Robert Herron says are "desperately needed." The rate increase is due to some new guidelines from the Public Service Commission.

"We're required to have, at least, a 12% reserve as part of our budget, and this 17% will help fund that," Herron said. "Then, after that, once we go through the engineering process for these projects that were outlined here tonight, then their bid. We would look to sell a bond for the funding of those projects."

With that bond Herron expects there to be another rate increase of 40%. In total the project is expected to be a 2-3 year process.