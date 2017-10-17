Man Allegedly Points a Pistol at a Woman's Head

A man has been arrested and arraigned with two felonies after allegedly placing a pistol on the head of a woman and saying, "I'll shoot you."

Harry Edger Farmer of Benwood is being charged with wanton endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, around 7:00 Tuesday morning police responded to Jefferson Avenue where the incident allegedly occurred.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash only by Wheeling Magistrate Joe Roxby and is being held at Northern Regional Jail.