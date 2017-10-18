Belmont County Commission to Purchase The Health Plan Buildings

The Belmont County Commission has announced the purchase of the The Health Plan buildings located on Route 40 in St. Clairsville.

The announcement came at Wednesday morning's Commission meeting.

The purchase should be complete on or before December 31, 2017.

Final details have not been completed, but the intent is to consolidate all of the County Courts into one building, as well as the Prosecutor's office and possibly the Public Defender's office.

Commissioners say buying the buildings is a cost-effective way to place the courts in a modernized space.

"We're certainly glad with the Commission that they're finally getting around and after 27 years getting out of our temporary abode and putting us in a facility that's going to be really a grand facility. I think there's enough room there that there's going to be growth for many years, and we're excited about that," commented Judge Eric Costine.

The larger of the two buildings will house the courts, and the smaller building will house the Board of Elections and Clerk of Court's title office.

The Commission will purchase and renovate the property with a $5 million bond.

The board intends to use as much of its casino funds as possible.