Driver Identified in Fatal Crash On County Road 7

UPDATE:

According to officials, the driver involved in a fatal crash on the south end of Shadyside was identified as David Wiant of Clarksburg.

A person walking on a wooded path at the south end of Shadyside discovered the man's body lying in the woods near a crashed pickup truck on Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators believe the crash happened around 2 a.m., although is wasn't found until 9:40 a.m.

The pickup driver reportedly came to a "T" at the end of County Road 7 near the State Route 7 exit ramp, where drivers have to turn either right or left.

Officials say that he apparently sped straight through, into the woods, and vaulting off of a mound of dirt. The vehicle reportedly went airborne and rolled multiple times.

"Well from looking at the evidence at the scene, speed appears to be a factor in this crash due to the distance that the vehicle traveled and the height that the vehicle vaulted after impacting with the dirt mound. The driver was also not wearing his seat belt and evidence at the scene indicates that alcohol may be a factor in this crash," said Lt. James Faunda with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials believe the driver died upon impact after being ejected through the window.

ORIGINAL:

Official investigated a fatal crash on County Road 7 on the south end of Shadyside, Wednesday.

The single vehicle accident happened around 2 AM Wednesday morning. A citizen on a nearby foot path found the vehicle in the woods near the County Road 7 intersection around 9:40 AM, Wednesday.

One man was declared dead at the scene. He was driving a red Ford pickup truck.

Officials say alcohol may have been a factor, and they believe the man may have been speeding.

He is also believed to be from West Virginia. His body is being taken for an autopsy.

We'll keep you updated with any new details.