Fatal Crash On County Road 7; South End Of Shadyside

Official investigated a fatal crash on County Road 7 on the south end of Shadyside, Wednesday.

The single vehicle accident happened around 2 AM Wednesday morning. A citizen on a nearby foot path found the vehicle in the woods near the County Road 7 intersection around 9:40 AM, Wednesday.

One man was declared dead at the scene. He was driving a red Ford pickup truck.

Officials say alcohol may have been a factor, and they believe the man may have been speeding.

He is also believed to be from West Virginia. His body is being taken for an autopsy.

We'll keep you updated with any new details.