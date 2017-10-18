The Seeing Hand Teaches Kids How To Interact With The Blind

October is Meet The Blind month.

So the Seeing Hand in Wheeling took time to educate young children about how to interact with blind people.

Sixty students from Bethlehem Elementary School toured the center in North Wheeling.

They learned that you don't need to speak loudly to a blind person, and that you should speak to them directly, not to their spouse or companion.

The school children moved throughout the center, learning various lessons about the blind.

"The children toured five stations," explained Executive Director Karen Haught, "They met Marvin the blind keyboard player, they met Susie the guide service dog, Bob taught them how he uses the computer, they actually did blind bowling, learned about our projects and tried on goggles to learn about different eye deficiencies and blindness."

They learned that blind people are just like everyone else, and can do everything a sighted person can do except drive.

They learned that people often feel bad if they happen to say "see you later" or "good to see you" to a blind person, but that it's perfectly OK.