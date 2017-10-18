New Broadband Data Being Brought to Belmont County

The internet is an important aspect of our lives in this day and age.

That's why the Belmont County commission has come to terms with an Ohio company to give high speed internet service to its residents and businesses. The Agile Networks will be placing hybrid fiber wireless broadband data networks in county-owned buildings.

Commission President Mark Thomas says they wanted to give their residents a more affordable and usable internet service.

As for where the networks will go, "They're going to use some of our vertical assets: water tanks and any other vertical assets that we may have in the rural parts of the county to get internet service," said Thomas.

Thomas continued to say if the county wants to continue to grow these broadband networks are just as important as roads, bridges, water and sewers.