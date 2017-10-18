New Police Task Force Will Focus On High Crime Areas In Steubenville

Steubenville.

A city that's full of rich history and hardworking people, but also plagued by drugs and crime.

That's why City Manager Jim Mavromatis has decided to do something about it.

How? The city will be adding some extra manpower on the streets.

"We're now going to have a four-man task force that will focus on complaints regarding prostitution, drug dealing and shots fired incidents in the city," Mavromatis said.

The new squad will use police cruisers and unmarked cars, but they'll always be in uniform.

Now, the task force hasn't officially started yet, but when they do, they'll focus on high crime areas in the city.

Residents already believe it's a great idea.

"You know, it's nice to see taxpayers money at work and I think it will keep drugs down and will cut down on crime," said James, a Steubenville resident.

Other residents told 7News they think it's a good idea because it can only help.

Plus, it would be nice to walk down the streets of Steubenville again without worrying for your safety.

Of course, Mavromatis said that's what it's all about.

The task force is meant to to let residents know officers are here to help.

But it will also help the department.

"I think we'll have a lot more cops patrolling on the street, but it will also cut down on a lot of the work for the officers that need time off," said James.

Mavromatis said the officers are finishing their training this week, so within the next 7 days they'll officially start.