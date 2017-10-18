JCTC's Open House Raises Around $1,000 For Ohio Valley Cancer Patients

There's no better way to call attention to a cause than to turn your entire workplace pink.



That's exactly what the Jefferson County Training Center is doing for breast cancer awareness month.

But they're also raising money for cancer patients right here in the Ohio Valley.

They've done so by selling all things pink at their third annual open house.

Jefferson County Services CEO Tracey Thomas said the event has been very encouraging.

She believes it's been a great chance for people to give back.

"It's an opportunity to unite community members to love and care for other community members and it's important because everyone's lives have been touched by people with cancer," Thomas said.



Thomas added that they've raised about $1,000.

All of that money will go to Trinity's T.E.A.R. fund, which helps local cancer patients with expenses such as wigs, scarves, traveling to appointments and more.